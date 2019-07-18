As Surmodics (SRDX) Share Value Declined, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $595,335; As Autodesk (ADSK) Shares Rose, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Upped Position

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 13,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 43,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 28,036 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 13.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 16/03/2018 Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS: LEADERSHIP CHANGE, APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF A NEW .018” LOW-PROFILE PTA; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Loss/Shr 20c-Loss 35c Vs. Previous Guidance of Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 70c; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics: Timothy J. Arens, VP of Corporate Development and Strategy, to Serve as Interim CFO; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC – TIMOTHY ARENS, VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND STRATEGY, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Adj Loss/Shr 6c-Adj EPS 9c Vs. Previous Guidance of Adj Loss/Shr 20c-Adj EPS 5c; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 361.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 3,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,993 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $172.06. About 482,959 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN

Analysts await Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 81.48% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SRDX’s profit will be $674,425 for 200.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Surmodics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 1.91% less from 11.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd owns 37,053 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica State Bank accumulated 13,234 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0.02% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 16,622 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 9,154 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn owns 0.13% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 174,360 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 27,825 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 41,060 shares. 87,949 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Dorsey Wright And Assoc invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Bogle Mgmt Ltd Partnership De accumulated 6,677 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,762 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teton Advisors Inc owns 123,934 shares.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 7,934 shares to 68,808 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 9,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,103 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).