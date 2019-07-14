As Surmodics (SRDX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Increased Its Position; Ensemble Capital Management Holds Position in Trupanion (TRUP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 35,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,090 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 71,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.34. About 72,727 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 13.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 16/03/2018 Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS GETS 501(K) CLEARANCE FOR BALLOON DILATION CATHETER; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q EPS 11c; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS CFO LAFRENCE TO RESIGN; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics Announces Leadership Change And Appointment Of Interim CFO; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Loss/Shr 20c-Loss 35c Vs. Previous Guidance of Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 70c; 14/05/2018 – SURMODICS SEES 49C PER SHARE CHARGE TO 3Q EARNINGS; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF A NEW .018” LOW-PROFILE PTA

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 29,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 412,053 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, up from 382,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.46 lastly. It is down 17.76% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 1.91% less from 11.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 23,250 shares. Intl Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 9,998 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). State Street reported 489,022 shares. Century Companies owns 117,231 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macroview Invest Lc has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). 600 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd. Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). 13,234 are held by Comerica Bank & Trust. Laurion Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Bankshares Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 156,849 shares. 42,129 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 52,242 shares stake. 22,232 were reported by Prudential Finance Inc. Voya Invest Ltd invested in 17,367 shares or 0% of the stock.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 47,855 shares to 623,090 shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 4,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,616 shares, and cut its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.