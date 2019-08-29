As Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Valuation Declined, Kopp Investment Advisors Raised Stake by $840,455; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position by $15.60 Million

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 99,975 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 75,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 317,112 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.60M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.91 million, up from 4.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 4.80M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Sky’s Gilbert `Reasonably Ambivalent’ About Comcast, Fox Choice; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRAD; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBCUniversal Adjusted Ebitda $2.285B; 01/05/2018 – Comcast Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mallinkckrodt’s Terlipressin, Deciphera Offering, Sellas Reboots On Earnings – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Supernus Is Once Again A Super Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:SUPN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals: Anti-CGRPs Are Causing Migraines For This Biotech But Investors Are Too Pessimistic Creating A Compelling Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Ltd Llc reported 18,431 shares stake. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 26,394 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 10,735 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 35,836 shares. Opus Point Prns Management Ltd Co accumulated 11,648 shares. Braun Stacey Associates, New York-based fund reported 14,459 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 28,645 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 17,636 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 443,433 shares. Globeflex Lp reported 26,561 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 656,896 shares. 99,975 were accumulated by Kopp Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 45 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp Lp stated it has 0.02% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National holds 19,158 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited holds 12,347 shares. Seatown Pte Ltd reported 713,826 shares stake. First Business has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Markston Llc holds 501,033 shares. Grimes And Communication Inc has 277,756 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc stated it has 28,435 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Spinnaker has invested 0.42% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The California-based Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Albert D Mason has invested 0.79% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 59,051 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs holds 29,436 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System has 7.18 million shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,654 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Universal’s ‘Good Boys’ Is Doing Great Business At Box Office – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal cancels release of ‘The Hunt’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comcast adds HD video fee to unlimited wireless plans – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Important Lessons The Leaders Of Disney, Comcast And Yum! Brands Learned In School – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Stock: Give Me Dividends and Give Me Death – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 500,000 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $81.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 1.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.