As Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stock Value Declined, Capital Management Has Cut Position by $3.59 Million; Cim Has Raised Position in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) as Stock Rose

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 102,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 171,870 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, down from 274,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 682,711 shares traded or 41.81% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500.

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118.51. About 989,341 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 330,037 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 88,300 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Com stated it has 18,431 shares. 20,045 are held by Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp. Victory Capital Management Inc holds 5,526 shares. Minnesota-based Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 97 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 1.38 million shares. Ameritas Partners has 4,082 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.13% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 34,100 shares. Axa owns 180,378 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% or 43,472 shares. Bluecrest Cap accumulated 14,460 shares.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,983 shares to 126,711 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 33,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,540 shares to 7,040 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

