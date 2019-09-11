As Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Share Price Declined, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Increased Stake by $1.64 Million; Baker Bros Advisors LP Raised Position in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) as Shares Declined

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 46,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 163,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 116,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 556,723 shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 789,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 5.71 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.79M, up from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.71M market cap company. The stock increased 4.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 498,641 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 75,773 shares to 10,300 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 33,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,910 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $189,982 activity.

