As Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Share Price Declined, Ashford Capital Management Lifted Holding by $3.03 Million; Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Shareholder Granite Investment Partners Trimmed Position by $1.48 Million

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 86,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The hedge fund held 836,898 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.33M, up from 750,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 370,667 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 10,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 41,245 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, down from 51,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.37. About 539,380 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 61,362 shares to 115,694 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 97,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 623,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jag Cap Management Lc stated it has 60,783 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 100 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Shine Invest Advisory Serv Incorporated owns 529 shares. Alps Advsr owns 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 2,753 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 554,418 shares. Captrust Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.17% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 3,020 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt has 290,862 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 250,821 were reported by Franklin Resources. 553 are owned by Hilton Capital Ltd Com. Chilton Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,677 shares.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65M for 19.05 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

