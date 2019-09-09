As Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Market Valuation Declined, Strs Ohio Increased Holding by $455,000; Mckesson (MCK) Shareholder Global Endowment Management LP Has Raised Holding

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 438,949 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 614.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 30,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 34,990 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 4,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $143.6. About 1.21M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $189,982 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Investments Inc reported 767,504 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Grp Inc stated it has 462,280 shares. Kbc Grp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 22,509 shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Wells Fargo Mn reported 370,010 shares stake. American Grp stated it has 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). State Street Corporation stated it has 1.70 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp accumulated 0% or 19,520 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd invested in 0.3% or 11,029 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp reported 0% stake. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Renaissance Gp Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 9,914 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Delaware reported 1,102 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership owns 82,901 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 45,375 shares to 220,913 shares, valued at $27.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Realty (NYSE:BDN) by 26,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,247 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 18,400 shares to 38,300 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 16,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,800 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

