As Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Cut by $2.26 Million Its Holding; Intelsat S A (I) Shares Rose While Soros Fund Management Has Cut Its Stake

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 68,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 403,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.35M, down from 472,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 679,829 shares traded or 29.20% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 238,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 638,117 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.41M, down from 876,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 591,520 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 468,796 are owned by Ranger Investment Management L P. Guggenheim Cap accumulated 86,581 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Champlain Inv Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 0.44% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Qs Lc accumulated 0.01% or 26,394 shares. Zebra Ltd stated it has 9,398 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 300 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 169,531 shares. Everence Capital Inc stated it has 0.04% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Com invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). First Interstate Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 469 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 34,624 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Company accumulated 132,607 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Victory Cap reported 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Us Bancshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 32,236 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7,833 shares to 56,494 shares, valued at $15.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $189,982 activity.

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $30.33 million for 11.41 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

