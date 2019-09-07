As Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Market Valuation Declined, Ashford Capital Management Boosted Holding by $3.03 Million; Capital One Finl (Put) (COF) Holding Held by Argentiere Capital Ag

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 1.54 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 86,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The hedge fund held 836,898 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.33 million, up from 750,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 438,949 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 1,880 shares to 21,667 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 38,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,020 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $189,982 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,000 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 66,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,517 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

