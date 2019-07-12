As Superior Grp Of Companies In (SGC) Stock Price Declined, Wasatch Advisors Has Increased Holding by $1.01 Million; Best Buy (BBY) Position Has Raised by Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 46,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, up from 71,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 2.40M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 22/03/2018 – Best Buy Appoints Richelle Parham to Best Buy Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones; 18/04/2018 – Best Buy will become the exclusive retailer of the line-up; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC SAYS 5-YR FACILITY AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWINGS UP TO $1.25 BLN & TERMINATES IN APRIL 2023 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.25 BLN FIVE-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N FY SHR VIEW $4.97, REV VIEW $41.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Backs FY19 View of Adj EPS $4.80-Adj EPS $5.00; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Superior Grp Of Companies In (SGC) by 16.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 63,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 455,782 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 392,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Superior Grp Of Companies In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 4,900 shares traded. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) has declined 28.58% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SGC News: 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group renamed Superior Group of Companies; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group(R) Announces Acquisition Of CID Resources(R); 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – EXISTING LENDER PROVIDED AN ADDITIONAL TERM LOAN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $85 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group® Announces Acquisition of CID Resources®; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform to Acquire CID for $88.4M; 14/05/2018 – Superior Group of Companies CFO, COO Andy Demott Named CFO of the Year; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Other Operating Results in 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Superior Uniform Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Eaton Vance owns 1.04 million shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 1.71% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Paradigm Asset reported 7,550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited reported 16,963 shares stake. Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Com reported 338,974 shares stake. Chevy Chase accumulated 196,141 shares. Perkins Cap Mgmt invested 0.23% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Moore Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 225,000 shares or 0.49% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 360,320 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.11% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 18,704 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has 4,655 shares. Principal Group reported 0.04% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 13.77 million shares to 33,175 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,430 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 41,971 shares to 176,879 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 208,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold SGC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.18 million shares or 0.35% more from 5.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch And, Minnesota-based fund reported 308,176 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability invested in 379,666 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) for 13,721 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 58,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Llc reported 0% in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). Fmr Ltd holds 1 shares. State Street Corp owns 130,466 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 27,397 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Inc invested in 12,247 shares. Amer Intl Grp reported 0% in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). 315 are held by Us Bankshares De. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC).