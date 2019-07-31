As Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Secor Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Holding; Cleararc Capital Has Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Position by $333,264; Share Price Rose

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 3.22M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 71.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 494,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 194,648 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, down from 689,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 34.85% or $0.2218 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8583. About 3.71 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.76 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $533.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15,142 shares to 57,050 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.