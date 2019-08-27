As Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Covalent Partners Has Lowered Its Stake; As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Share Price Rose, Apis Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $22.33 Million

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 89,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 366,540 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 455,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.0145 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4397. About 2.73 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 11167% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.39 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. It closed at $15.21 lastly. It is down 658.78% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9,642 shares to 259,029 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,850 activity.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $82.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 100,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 55,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,400 shares, and cut its stake in Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG).