As Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Stock Declined, Holder Fine Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Position by $1.75 Million; Skba Capital Management Position In Phillips 66 (PSX) Was Has Boosted

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 2259.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 91,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 95,550 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 3.31M shares traded or 24.57% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 438,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27 million, down from 4.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 10.47% or $0.0497 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4252. About 1.66 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,850 activity.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 128,900 shares to 7,700 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 11,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,100 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

