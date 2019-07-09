As Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Stock Declined, Fine Capital Partners LP Decreased Position; Semper Augustus Investments Group Lowered Its Nike (NKE) Position by $2.19 Million; Shares Declined

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 438,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27M, down from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 1.82M shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.21. About 3.55M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Outlook Continues To Be Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike Stock Looks Attractive Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Trade Nike’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 13,961 shares. 132,091 are held by Halsey Inc Ct. Callahan Advsr Llc reported 107,706 shares. Patten And Patten Tn invested in 0.88% or 95,572 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Synovus reported 0.16% stake. Fdx has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pittenger Anderson invested in 130,338 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 1.79 million shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 297,990 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 102,502 shares. Everence Management Inc holds 0.35% or 23,737 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards State Bank Tru has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 93,331 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank reported 0% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 4,725 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 753,337 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Nikko Asset Americas accumulated 611,152 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc invested in 0.05% or 82,400 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com accumulated 138,827 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 950 shares stake. Hbk Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.68 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 229,100 shares. 89,143 were accumulated by Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 157,186 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 59,848 shares.

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Superior Energy Services Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Superior Energy Services: Touching Bottom And Heading Back Up? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Superior Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Superior Energy, Keane cut at Jefferies as oil services firms ‘worth less’ – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microcaps dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,850 activity.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 37.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% EPS growth.