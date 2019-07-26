As Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Shares Declined, Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $2.29 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Markston International Boosted by $441,210 Its Holding

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 56.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 572,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 446,810 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.0179 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8181. About 464,441 shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 2,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,585 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, up from 52,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $220.66. About 921,501 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON: CAN’T THINK OF TIME MORE RIPE FOR DEALS; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein says US politics `as bitter and as negative’ as ever; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Hires Two Goldman Sachs Executives for Private Equity; 29/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Shareholders Meeting; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Malaysia upset; 12/04/2018 – Top bankers warn London’s status as a global finance centre at risk from Brexit; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman Sachs’s Heir Apparent – David Solomon: DealBook Briefing; 14/03/2018 – German bank body sees about 20 banks expanding in Germany after Brexit; 14/05/2018 – Venator Materials at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 4,595 shares to 129,102 shares, valued at $21.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) by 10,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,956 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership has invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lipe And Dalton stated it has 19,489 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 4,324 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 750,153 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Leisure Cap Management has invested 0.49% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mathes Company reported 9,549 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 513,134 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0.21% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Vigilant Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,960 shares. Eagle Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 4.52% or 6.21M shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.09% or 17,218 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora stated it has 151 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jasper Ridge Prtn LP holds 1,550 shares. Duncker Streett And invested in 9,925 shares or 0.44% of the stock.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cactus Inc by 191,926 shares to 497,782 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:APC) by 57,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd stated it has 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Parkside Finance Bank & has 1,583 shares. Envestnet Asset invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Mitchell Gru accumulated 2.13% or 429,845 shares. Prudential Pcl has invested 0.09% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 52,560 shares. New York-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has invested 0.17% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). 409 are owned by Shine Investment Advisory. Vanguard invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). 184,968 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 150,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,400 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $42,850 activity.

