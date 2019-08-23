As Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Fine Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Holding by $1.75 Million; Arosa Capital Management LP Trimmed Position in Kirby (KEX) as Stock Value Rose

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 170,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $74.47. About 155,854 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 438,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27 million, down from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.0036 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4749. About 1.52M shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 79,134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 58,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas-based Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Paragon Management Lc stated it has 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). 93,140 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Fine Prtnrs LP has invested 2.78% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 642,052 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 489,790 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% or 643,958 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners accumulated 13,369 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.94M shares. Federated Pa owns 729 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Limited Company holds 0% or 74 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Superior Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Superior Energy Services Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Superior Energy Services (SPN) Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kirby Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kirby Corporation Amends and Restates Credit Agreement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 24,828 shares. Thb Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 16 shares. 159 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. 7.71M are owned by Baillie Gifford. Arkansas-based Lathrop Inv Mngmt Corporation has invested 3.74% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 8,185 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 21,489 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Virtu Fincl Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 4,153 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 5,205 shares in its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Pnc Fincl Gp holds 5,344 shares. 55,571 are owned by Westpac Banking. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 125,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR).

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.31M for 20.92 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.