As Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Share Price Declined, Covalent Partners Decreased by $356,240 Its Stake; Bridger Management Has Cut Verisign (VRSN) Position by $15.91 Million

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 89,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 366,540 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 455,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.14M market cap company. The stock increased 12.84% or $0.0597 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5246. About 2.73 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN)

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 87,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 202,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.85 million, down from 290,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $206.57. About 223,787 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Verisign Q2 Earnings Preview: Can Growth In Domain Name Registrations Continue To Surprise? – Forbes” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VeriSign (VRSN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Elated VeriSign’s (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shareholders Feel About Its 313% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VeriSign (VRSN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of VRSN June 2019 Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 43.40 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Superior Energy Services’ Stock Drops on Disappointing Earnings – Motley Fool” on April 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Shares of Superior Energy Services Skyrocket on Earnings Beat – Motley Fool” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Superior Energy’s Risks Outweigh The Growth Prospect – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Superior Energy Services (SPN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,600 shares to 43,255 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York invested in 0.02% or 31,111 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 93,140 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 105,875 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Prtn holds 2.99 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 52,560 shares. 544,655 are held by Congress Asset Management Ma. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 0% or 590 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 19,869 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 698,929 are held by Morgan Stanley. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 0% or 22,445 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 270,600 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 1.07 million shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Pnc Financial Services Grp holds 48,897 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.21% stake.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $42,850 activity.