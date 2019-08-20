As Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Market Value Declined, Huber Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $1.25 Million; Swarthmore Group Holding in Cme Group (CME) Lowered as Share Value Rose

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 313,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 367,448 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 680,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.0181 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4853. About 1.32 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group (CME) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 39,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 3,600 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 42,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $215.54. About 337,784 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cme’s Cfr To B1 From B2; Outlook Positive; 29/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: TUMBLE MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, SHARPLY HIGHER CORN FUTURES AFTER USDA REPORT -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 27; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 14/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 11; 20/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 19; 17/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 16; 11/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slump amid fund roll, NAFTA worries; 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29; 27/04/2018 – Mayor Emanuel and CME Group Award Scholarship for Star Scholars to Continue at Four-Year Institutions

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Superior Energy Services Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Shares of Superior Energy Services Skyrocket on Earnings Beat – Motley Fool” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Superior Energy Services Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 1.84M shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 871,470 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 229,100 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 8,656 shares. Van Eck Associate has 0.05% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 2.20 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) or 150,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc reported 1.29M shares. 1.07M are held by Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0% stake. Covalent Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 366,540 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc stated it has 611,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $42,850 activity.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,052 shares to 147,589 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Csi Compressco Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap stated it has 26,600 shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Limited has 0.5% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Highland Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 112,956 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Co owns 9,956 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co reported 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Van Eck Assocs reported 27,415 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Riverpark Capital Mngmt holds 1.69% or 44,992 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Commerce Financial Bank invested in 1% or 510,954 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.11% or 769,685 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks invested 0.45% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Avalon Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,996 shares. Friess Associates Limited Liability invested 1.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “June Sets Records for CME Bitcoin Futures as Sign-Ups Surge 30% – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “CME Group Revenue Rises 20% – Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.