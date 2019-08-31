As Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Market Value Declined, Arosa Capital Management LP Lowered by $2.29 Million Its Position; Ancora Advisors Boosted Harris Del (HRS) Holding

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 10,117 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 99,348 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, up from 89,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 207.84% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 19/04/2018 – Cohen Veterans Bioscience Releases Harris Poll Assessing Awareness of PTSD in U.S. Military Veterans; 26/04/2018 – Former Paypal CEO Bill Harris says bitcoin is a scam, and investors are “drinking the Kool-Aid.”; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 02/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Raiders Sign WR/KR Dwayne Harris; 10/05/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded Rs 944 Crore ($141 Million) Contract to Modernize lndia’s Air Traffic Management Communications Infrastructure; 08/03/2018 – Politico Huddle: TIMING OF TARIFFS ANNOUNCEMENT UNCLEAR — Exclusive sit-down with Kamala Harris — 2018 THE NEW YEAR OF THE; 30/05/2018 – Harris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 24/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PLANS TO NOMINATE ADMIRAL HARRY HARRIS TO BE NEXT U.S. AMBASSADOR TO SOUTH KOREA; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement on Senate Passage of SESTA

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 56.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 572,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The institutional investor held 446,810 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.51% or $0.0352 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3348. About 2.23 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 1.04M shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $9.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 201,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $42,850 activity.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 20,916 shares to 115,430 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc Reit by 16,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,204 shares, and cut its stake in Gdl Fund (GDL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.