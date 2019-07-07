As Super Micro Computer Com (SMCI) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Disciplined Growth Investors Lifted Holding by $3.83 Million; Flws/1 (FLWS) Position Has Boosted by A-R-T- Advisors Llc

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (SMCI) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 182,353 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3.91 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.52 million, up from 3.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Super Micro Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.61. About 32,666 shares traded. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 06/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC; 06/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Super Micro Computer, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER- AMENDMENT WAIVES DEFAULT ARISING FROM CO HAVING NOT YET FILED 2017 10-K, QTRLY 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED SEPT 30, DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – SUPERMICRO® ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – Supermicro® Receives Nasdaq Staff Determination Letter; Has Requested Hearing Before Hearings Panel; 21/03/2018 – Supermicro Unleashes Innovative New Resource Saving Datacenter Solutions at Cloud Expo Europe 2018; 19/04/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Closing of Refinancing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Super Micro Computer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMCI); 08/05/2018 – Supermicro Showcases Innovative Resource Saving Technology at Data Center Expo Tokyo 2018

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Flws/1 (FLWS) by 123.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 60,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 48,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flws/1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 261,711 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 56.79% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold SMCI shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 8.37 million shares or 30.75% more from 6.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Oaktree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.8% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). 580 are owned by Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc. Snow Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.47% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Ironwood Limited Com stated it has 68,556 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% or 60,973 shares in its portfolio. Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited Co invested in 550,239 shares. Icon Advisers Commerce has invested 0.15% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Moreover, Herald Management Limited has 1% invested in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.7% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). 831,702 were accumulated by Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.02% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn reported 1.45% stake.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc Shs (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.42 million shares to 644,559 shares, valued at $30.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 46,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.82M shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 23,000 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Funko Inc by 19,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,053 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).