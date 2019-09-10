As Suntrust Bks (STI) Valuation Rose, W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Trimmed Its Position; As Eog Resources (EOG) Shares Declined, Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Decreased Position by $1.63 Million

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 46.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 17,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 20,051 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 37,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $80.43. About 2.67 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 33.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 14,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 28,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 42,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $65.91. About 1.27M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y; IPT +120-125; 14/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 07/03/2018 – Encompass Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 06/03/2018 – Ciner Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – Fundation Secures $120 Million Credit Facility from SunTrust Bank; 14/03/2018 – Rex Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Oil and Gas Interests in Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield Counties; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Limited Com reported 13,620 shares stake. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.42% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 777,061 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.05% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 163,240 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc has 6.53M shares. Proffitt & Goodson Inc has 0.01% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 614 shares. Sirios Cap Limited Partnership invested in 4.7% or 1.31 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 37,426 shares. Macquarie Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 181,116 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc reported 12,756 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc stated it has 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Budros Ruhlin & Roe invested in 0.83% or 12,902 shares. Institute For Wealth Management reported 9,555 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 500 shares. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 0.38% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Smithfield has 2,180 shares.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 7,652 shares to 27,320 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $607.77M for 11.77 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SunTrust Foundation Awards $2.7 Million in Grants to Winners of the 2019 Lighting the Way Awards – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunTrust Banks declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Your Guide to the 10 Biggest Bank Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assoc LP holds 29,289 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc holds 800,368 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 698,897 shares. Taylor Asset Mgmt holds 0.4% or 6,400 shares in its portfolio. Kames Cap Plc invested 2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Vanguard Grp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 45.17M shares. Tru Comm Of Vermont accumulated 5,054 shares. Central Savings Bank And, a Kentucky-based fund reported 13,423 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.03% or 41,706 shares in its portfolio. 209,930 are held by Mariner Ltd Llc. Fayez Sarofim has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 54,789 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $698.83M for 16.22 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.