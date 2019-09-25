As Suntrust Bks (STI) Stock Rose, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Lowered Stake by $902,100; Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Raised Position in Centurylink (CTL) by $329,065

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 66.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 14,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $456,000, down from 21,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $68.05. About 407,008 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 31/05/2018 – Summit Therapeutics Access Event Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 09/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage: Kids Help Make the Pick in Half of Home Buying Decisions; 17/05/2018 – MB Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 24; 07/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 03/04/2018 – Teladoc Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 04/05/2018 – Blue Apron to Participate in the SunTrust Internet and Digital Media Conference; 06/03/2018 Black Knight at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 29,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 379,171 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46M, up from 349,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 2.90M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Com has 4,885 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 1.70M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Raymond James Associates stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). St Johns Management Llc, Florida-based fund reported 10,450 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca), California-based fund reported 174 shares. Oppenheimer And owns 0.03% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 15,344 shares. Carroll Financial Associates owns 8,391 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Lpl Llc has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Jennison Ltd reported 348,433 shares stake. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 218,149 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na owns 700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 6.75M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 7,015 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51 million for 12.15 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 30,261 shares to 727,847 shares, valued at $18.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 149,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 211,540 are held by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Natixis reported 173,478 shares stake. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Amer Interest Grp Inc Incorporated owns 412,601 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Incorporated has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 872 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,001 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kistler accumulated 658 shares. Capwealth Advisors Llc has invested 3.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). James Inv Rech Inc holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 393 shares. 11,235 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 377,278 were reported by Aviva Public Ltd Com. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Lc invested 1.5% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. $404,250 worth of stock was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. $147,155 worth of stock was bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. $491,480 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $296.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,622 shares to 35,684 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,064 shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN).