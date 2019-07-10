As Suntrust Bks (STI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Maple Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $6.61 Million; As First Amern Finl (FAF) Stock Price Rose, Scotia Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $372,453

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 91.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 112,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 123,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.01. About 1.61M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 08/05/2018 – American Renal Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15-17; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Noninterest Income $796M; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Syntel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Income $1.44B; 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 16/05/2018 – Fundation Secures $120 Million Credit Facility from SunTrust Bank; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – QTR-END BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 & TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97, BOTH DOWN 2% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 7,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,374 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 45,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54. About 127,990 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 2.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT

Analysts await First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 1.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FAF’s profit will be $149.83 million for 10.00 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by First American Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 82.43% EPS growth.

