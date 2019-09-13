As Suntrust Bks (STI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Has Lowered Holding; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Gilman Hill Asset Management Decreased Stake

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 119,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.17 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $68.16. About 1.99 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – Installed Building Site Visit Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 17; 28/05/2018 – Forterra Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 08/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97 AT QTR-END; 09/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 18/04/2018 – SunTrust Banks Inc expected to post earnings of $1.11 a share – Earnings Preview

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 4,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 35,684 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, down from 40,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $121.42. About 5.39 million shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video)

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $631.75M for 12.17 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Mkts reported 77,130 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 9,603 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0% or 104,014 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc has invested 0.07% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Stearns Service Grp reported 0.09% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Buckhead Cap Management Lc invested in 30,760 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 45,171 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.08% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 1.49M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 671,348 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 99,835 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Gabelli Investment Advisers reported 1.19% stake. Kessler Investment Ltd invested in 1,109 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 0.4% or 58,875 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 377,390 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $173.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 249,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Commercial Bank N A accumulated 0.72% or 41,938 shares. Cincinnati Insur holds 716,000 shares. Verus Fin has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). S R Schill And Assocs holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,411 shares. 14.89 million are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,618 shares. Sei Investments has 0.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15,453 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% or 712,012 shares in its portfolio. Sterneck Management Ltd Liability Co holds 6,957 shares. Telos Mngmt Inc has 27,589 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Quantitative Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moneta Group Inv Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,097 shares. Boston Ltd has invested 0.7% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh holds 0.06% or 2,775 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.06 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.