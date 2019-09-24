As Suntrust Bks (STI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Has Cut Position; Burney Co Trimmed Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Holding as Market Value Declined

Burney Co decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 3,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 30,435 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, down from 33,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $108.44. About 866,961 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500.

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 119,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.17 million, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 3.09M shares traded or 12.68% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS BELIEVE UNTIL LATE LAST WEEK THAT INFORMATION ACCESSED BY EX-EMPLOYEE DID NOT LEAVE SUNTRUST- CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 31/05/2018 – Syntel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC – IS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT WHATSOEVER; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust to Offer Free Identity Protection; 24/05/2018 – MB Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO SAYS GOING TO OFFER BROAD SET OF ONGOING IDENTITY PROTECTION SERVICES TO ALL CLIENTS FREE OF CHARGE, NOT JUST THOSE POTENTIALLY IMPACT; 03/04/2018 – Nomad Foods Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 75,486 shares to 113,829 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 14,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.77 million for 21.52 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Miercom Designates SandBlast Mobile a Security Leader In Mobile Threat Defense Industry Test – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, ASML – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Thursdayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, US Steel, Check Point Software, Applied Materials, AutoZone, Costco and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tech entrepreneurs to set up Israel’s first new bank in 40 years – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Capital injection allows local distiller to expand premium brand – Triad Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Why a flurry of tech job growth in Charlotte could propel changes in incentives, recruiting – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 377,390 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $173.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 103,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.52M for 12.12 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

