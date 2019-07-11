As Suntrust Bks (STI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Trimmed Holding; As Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Stock Declined, Keating Investment Counselors Has Upped Holding by $2.30 Million

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 247,588 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 70.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 35,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,215 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $901,000, down from 50,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 170,795 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST DIVIDEND TO STAY IN 40% RANGE FOR `FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 30/04/2018 – SunTrust Commercial Real Estate to Sunset Pillar Financial Brand; 27/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings Field Trip Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – Equifax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 24-25; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Another trade for 5,195 shares valued at $119,640 was made by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.04% or 25,747 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Ptnrs owns 54,996 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fincl Lc has invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs reported 240,927 shares stake. Miracle Mile Advsrs reported 9,222 shares. Eagle Ridge Management accumulated 225,267 shares. Barnett And reported 2,529 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 26,723 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 140,104 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 171,564 are held by Rowland Investment Counsel Adv. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 0.06% or 729,125 shares. Washington State Bank accumulated 10,319 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 196 are held by Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 1.07 million shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation by 43,173 shares to 60,721 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $648.87M for 10.88 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

