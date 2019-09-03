As Suntrust Bks (STI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Boston Partners Lifted Position; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Cut Position in Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) as Shares Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 41.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 152,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 215,426 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82M, down from 367,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $145.5. About 297,941 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments

Boston Partners increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 1.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 6.24M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369.80M, up from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 1.12M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 26/03/2018 – Blue Apron at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27-28; 14/05/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 121.5 MLN PESOS VS 108.7 MLN PESOS; 30/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 14/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Prime Auto Loan Abs Issued By Suntrust In The U.S. In 2015; 03/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10-11; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 28/03/2018 – Live Oak Banc Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4-5

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $198.99M for 15.95 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What to Expect for Universal Health’s (UHS) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Health Services beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Health Services (UHS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation owns 25,754 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation owns 80,379 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 53,521 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 2,078 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Llc has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Cibc World Corp invested in 19,994 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 1,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Calamos Ltd Llc holds 0% or 4,520 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc has 0.49% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 15,000 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,467 shares in its portfolio. Granite Inv Limited Com reported 2,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund invested in 0.05% or 1,661 shares. 720 are owned by Whittier Trust.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 49,783 shares to 214,036 shares, valued at $43.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 40 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv, New York-based fund reported 50,598 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0.2% or 16.37M shares. Creative Planning has 36,059 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Palladium Partners Ltd reported 30,700 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 1.78M shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn has 0.38% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 58,969 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 0% stake. Two Sigma Ltd Llc stated it has 4,602 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 584,569 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 9,606 are owned by Arete Wealth Advsr Lc. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.11% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 97,643 were accumulated by Jupiter Asset Management. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa reported 19,835 shares stake.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Orrstown taps another BB&T banker for key Maryland role – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Your Guide to the 10 Biggest Bank Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SunTrust Foundation Awards $2.7 Million in Grants to Winners of the 2019 Lighting the Way Awards – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.