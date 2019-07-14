As Suntrust Bks (STI) Market Value Declined, Sirios Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $17.29 Million; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose While Hite Hedge Asset Management Trimmed by $1.12 Million Its Position

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 16,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 317,815 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.73M, down from 334,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 986,094 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 293,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.60M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 3.49 million shares traded or 49.17% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust to Offer ‘Broad Set’ of Free Identity-Protection Services to All Clients; 07/03/2018 – Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/04/2018 – SunTrust Commercial Real Estate to Sunset Pillar Financial Brand; 22/03/2018 – Shake Shack Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – CoreCivic Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14-15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). First Western Capital Management Co owns 3.9% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 4,623 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Carroll holds 8,198 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jennison Limited Co reported 711,372 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Stearns Fincl Group Inc reported 8,195 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Southeast Asset Advisors Inc stated it has 4,333 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Capstone Ltd invested in 0.06% or 108,341 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited holds 11,873 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.4% or 48,411 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 0.04% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 11,992 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited stated it has 14,627 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 22,211 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 99,302 shares to 367,267 shares, valued at $69.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 64,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,268 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 18,045 shares to 27,786 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 124,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Altus Midstream Co.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 78.98 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 52 shares in its portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Co owns 1.21% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 611,200 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd invested in 50,000 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services invested in 0.31% or 21,260 shares. Wafra has 125,110 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Texas-based Opportunities Ltd has invested 2.68% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hap Trading owns 11,848 shares. Capital Ny reported 0.64% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Thompson Invest Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fred Alger Incorporated holds 0% or 213 shares in its portfolio. 671,096 were reported by Oakmont. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 510 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.61% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 400 shares.