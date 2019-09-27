As Suntrust Banks (STI) Stock Value Rose, Johnson Financial Group Increased by $573,190 Its Position; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Shareholder Capital Counsel Upped Stake

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 114.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 9,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 17,317 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 8,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.26. About 1.72M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 27/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings Field Trip Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 16/05/2018 – Fundation Secures $120 Million Credit Facility from SunTrust Bank; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 07/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Prime Auto Loan Abs Issued By Suntrust In The U.S. In 2015

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 4,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 445,252 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.02M, up from 440,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 6.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil owns 0.46% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.18 million shares. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Essex Services, Connecticut-based fund reported 81,015 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 388,426 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. 62,506 were reported by Carroll Fin Assocs. Moreover, Delta Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 2.34% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 26,695 shares. Moreover, First Amer Bank has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 60,005 shares. Haverford Fincl owns 63,214 shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. 82,245 were reported by Gradient Invs. Rockland invested in 152,532 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Inv Lc has 0.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,585 shares. Victory Cap Management Incorporated reported 525,331 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Schulhoff And Com holds 55,878 shares or 4.01% of its portfolio. Zacks Invest Mgmt invested in 623,698 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 50,931 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 467,438 shares to 869,733 shares, valued at $19.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 9,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,188 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds (VEU).