As Suntrust Banks (STI) Stock Rose, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Raised by $501,381 Its Position; Rhumbline Advisers Has Boosted Stake in Ugi New Com (UGI) by $1.53 Million

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 673.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 55,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 63,979 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $596,000, up from 8,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 2.09 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24% IN CURRENT QUARTER, UP 7 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY AND UP 15 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.9% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – FY NET PROFIT 61.7 MLN PESOS VS 47.5 MLN PESOS; 16/05/2018 – Fundation Secures $120 Million Credit Facility from SunTrust Bank; 16/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD DURING 1Q OF 2018

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ugi Corp New Com (UGI) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 28,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 479,240 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.60M, up from 450,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Ugi Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 3.00M shares traded or 65.48% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 16,869 shares to 3,052 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $53.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resource (NYSE:CLR) by 10,373 shares to 72,718 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.