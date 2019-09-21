As Suntrust Banks (STI) Stock Rose, Johnson Financial Group Has Upped Stake by $573,190; Eni S P A (E) Holding Lifted by U S Global Investors Inc

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 114.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 9,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 17,317 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 8,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 4.49M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Info Included Names and Account Balances but Didn’t Include ‘Personally Identifiable Information’; 03/04/2018 – SiteOne Landscape at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: SunTrust survey says attracting, retaining employees is top challenge in 2018; 17/05/2018 – MB Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 24; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – PROVIDED WITH A COPY OF CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN SUNTRUST OIL AND NIGERIAN DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RE; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Suntrust Banks Inc $850m 7Y +108; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 31/05/2018 – Summit Materials at Tour Hosted By SunTrust Today

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Eni S P A (E) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $991,000, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Eni S P A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 372,969 shares traded or 65.86% up from the average. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has declined 17.74% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 04/05/2018 – Court adviser says France should end regulated power tariffs; 27/04/2018 – ENI CFO SAYS OUTSTANDING ARREARS OWED COMPANY BY VENEZUELA HAVE RISEN TO AROUND 650 MLN EUROS, PAYMENTS “CLOSE TO ZERO AT MOMENT”; 16/03/2018 – ENI SAYS BUYBACK REMAINS AN OPTION TO DISTRIBUTE EXCESS CASH VS LEVERAGE TARGET OF 0.20-0.25; 09/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 16/03/2018 – ENI SELLS TO ZHEJIANG PETROCHEMICALS EST REFINING TECH LICENSE; 16/03/2018 – ENI EXPECTS MORE THAN $24B CUMULATIVE NET CASH FLOW BY 2025; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE 1Q ENI/ADJ. UNIT 50C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 28/03/2018 – ITALY’S 5-STAR MOVEMENT SAYS GOVERNMENT MUST CONSULT NEW PARLIAMENT BEFORE NAMING HEADS OF KEY COMPANIES, INCLUDING SAIPEM; 16/03/2018 – ENI SAYS TO INVEST 1.2 BLN EUROS IN NEW ENERGY SOLUTIONS, SEES 5 GW OF RENEWABLE ENERGY CAPACITY BY 2025

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsr reported 24,227 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.7% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 153,211 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management reported 477,259 shares. Allstate has invested 0.07% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 7,978 shares. Qs Limited Liability holds 4,850 shares. Mcmillion Mngmt Inc reported 1.41% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 101,728 shares. Daiwa Group invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Paloma Partners Management Co reported 31,984 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 59 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corporation accumulated 353,327 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 20,824 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 6,823 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,292 shares to 231,153 shares, valued at $34.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,087 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $193.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) by 201,946 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 201,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,900 shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).