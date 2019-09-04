As Suntrust Banks (STI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Payden & Rygel Has Decreased Its Stake; Argyle Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Waters (WAT) as Stock Price Declined

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $211.7. About 112,610 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks (STI) by 94.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 209,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 221,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Suntrust Banks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $61.29. About 185,020 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 06/03/2018 – Ciner Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST SAYS BELIEVE INFORMATION INCLUDED NAMES AND ACCOUNT BALANCES, BUT DID NOT INCLUDE PERSONALLY INFORMATION -CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 07/03/2018 – CoreCivic Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14-15; 24/05/2018 – MB Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Shake Shack at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – PetIQ Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 22

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20 million for 24.85 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 99,600 shares to 191,500 shares, valued at $26.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 54,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).

