As Suntrust Banks (STI) Stock Price Rose, First American Bank Boosted Position by $1.08 Million; Consolidated Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding by $750,200

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 28,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, down from 31,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $215.35. About 140,775 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ

First American Bank increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 18,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 37,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 18,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 520,559 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 10/04/2018 – Ingevity at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 05/04/2018 – Coupa Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – Univar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust to Offer Free Identity Protection; 24/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y +110a (+/- 2); 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Profit Rises Amid Lower Expenses; 26/03/2018 – Blue Apron at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,012 shares to 143,844 shares, valued at $14.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VEMAX) by 18,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,242 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 49,013 shares. 3,558 were accumulated by Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 0.09% or 6,561 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl accumulated 584,569 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 13,415 were reported by Retail Bank Of Stockton. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech holds 102,498 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl invested in 0.36% or 2.15M shares. Montag A & Associates has 237,406 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 6,818 shares. Logan Mngmt Inc holds 0.14% or 39,548 shares. Associated Banc reported 53,764 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.44% or 18,922 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 89,599 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited owns 15,215 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 12,430 shares.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 199.40 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.