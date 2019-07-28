As Suntrust Banks (STI) Stock Declined, First Mercantile Trust Co Trimmed Its Position; Parametric Portfolio Associates Boosted Its China Life Ins Co LTD Spon Adr Rep H (LFC) Position by $627,809; Shares Declined

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in China Life Ins Co Ltd Spon Adr Rep H (LFC) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 48,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 887,540 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91M, up from 839,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in China Life Ins Co Ltd Spon Adr Rep H for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.57B market cap company. It closed at $13.08 lastly. It is down 15.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LFC News: 25/04/2018 – China Life Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 13/03/2018 – China Life: Jan-Feb Premium Income CNY154.6 Billion; 09/05/2018 – China Life Insurance Apr Rev NT$24.54B; 16/04/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE 601336.SS 1336.HK SAYS JAN-MAR PREMIUM INCOME AT 39.4 BLN YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE FY VALUE OF NEW BUSINESS 60.2B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE PRESIDENT LIN DAIREN SAYS IN HONG KONG; 20/03/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE FY PREMIUMS EARNED 107.9B YUAN; 09/05/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE APRIL SALES RISE 64.99% Y/Y :2823 TT; 26/04/2018 – China Life 1Q Net CNY13.52B Vs. Net CNY6.15B Year Earlie; 23/03/2018 – STATE-BACKED FUNDS BOUGHT LARGE-CAP STOCKS INCLUDING CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP. AND CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO – BLOOMBERG, CITING

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 11,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,903 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $350,000, down from 17,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $66.46. About 2.04M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 09/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Noninterest Income $796M; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 03/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10-11; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 31/05/2018 – Summit Therapeutics Access Event Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital International invested 0.35% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has 15,215 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Covington Mgmt has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id reported 21,800 shares stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 15,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Us Retail Bank De holds 180,363 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora holds 0.01% or 550 shares in its portfolio. Sirios Cap Lp reported 1.31M shares or 4.7% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 17,486 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northern has 0.07% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 5.03 million shares. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas holds 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 6,328 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 6,818 shares.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,866 shares to 9,073 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 8,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc A.

