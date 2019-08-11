As Suntrust Banks (STI) Share Price Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Trimmed Position; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Shares Rose, Capital Investment Counsel Has Upped Position by $719,670

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 79.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 34,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 9,021 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, down from 43,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.09. About 1.00 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 07/03/2018 – Appian at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/05/2018 – Blue Apron to Participate in the SunTrust Internet and Digital Media Conference; 09/05/2018 – BioScrip Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 16; 14/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Charge-Offs $79M; 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 09/04/2018 – SunTrust’s Keith Lerner on U.S. Versus European Financials (Video); 17/05/2018 – MB Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 24; 14/05/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 121.5 MLN PESOS VS 108.7 MLN PESOS; 07/03/2018 – Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 8.28 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Momentum Could Take Coca-Cola Higher, But You Should Not Participate – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola Isn’t Pricing In Growth Challenges – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley And Assocs reported 0.13% stake. 57,394 are held by Colony Gru Ltd. Moreover, Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc has 1.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 93,438 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications Limited stated it has 714,883 shares. Doliver Advsr Lp, Texas-based fund reported 16,936 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ironwood owns 200 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 3,018 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt holds 1.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 81,479 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 5.65 million shares. Valley National Advisers owns 33,612 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Beach Inv Counsel Pa owns 154,661 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas invested 0.38% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Middleton Commerce Ma has 0.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 481,816 are held by Deprince Race Zollo.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 6,376 shares to 10,399 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,417 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.39M for 10.76 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former BB&T region head Chris Holt tapped to lead Orrstown’s Maryland operations – Baltimore Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Morgan Stanley Earnings – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials advance as Q2 beats outweigh misses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley And Assocs holds 0.04% or 3,907 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Ser Corporation holds 5,750 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 886,568 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 122,617 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.02% or 11,654 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt has 0.02% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 54,533 shares. Kellner Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 355,100 shares. 11,229 are owned by Profund Advsrs Lc. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 59,175 shares. Avalon Lc reported 446,201 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 14,455 shares. Greenwood Assocs Limited Liability stated it has 69,666 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 8,198 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.