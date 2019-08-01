As Suntrust Banks (STI) Market Value Rose, Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Cut by $3.15 Million Its Holding; Stockbridge Partners Lowered Transdigm Group (TDG) Position as Shares Rose

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 53,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 352,750 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90 million, down from 406,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 812,767 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 28/05/2018 – Forterra Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 16/04/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage Cuts Application Time in Half with Online Tool; 04/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 14/05/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 121.5 MLN PESOS VS 108.7 MLN PESOS; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 01/05/2018 – American Tower Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 8-9; 15/03/2018 – PetIQ Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 22; 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 366,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651.88 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $490.53. About 31,185 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,485 shares to 218,312 shares, valued at $22.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 76,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.24 million for 11.70 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. 2,564 shares were sold by Graff Michael, worth $1.09M on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 11 the insider Henderson Robert S sold $8.55M.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.13M shares to 6.99 million shares, valued at $229.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 591,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

