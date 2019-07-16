As Suntrust Banks (STI) Market Valuation Declined, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Decreased Its Stake by $3.15 Million; Artemis Investment Management Llp Position in Safe Bulkers (SB) Has Lowered by $424,742

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 53,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 352,750 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90M, down from 406,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $63.93. About 3.21M shares traded or 35.47% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS LATE LAST WEEK RECEIVED NEW INFORMATION AND LEARNED THAT THERE WAS POSSIBILITY OF EXTERNAL EXPOSURE OF INFORMATION- CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 16/04/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage Cuts Application Time in Half with Online Tool; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 06/03/2018 – Ciner Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 22/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC – IS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT WHATSOEVER; 22/03/2018 – Shake Shack Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Safe Bulkers Inc (SB) by 53.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 424,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 375,258 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $550,000, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Safe Bulkers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 286,575 shares traded. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has declined 49.39% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SB News: 29/05/2018 – Correct: Safe Bulkers 1Q EPS 3c, Not Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 07/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Participation at the 11th DNB Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference and 12th Annual Capital Link I; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 2C; 05/03/2018 Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Rev $43.5M; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q NET REV. $43.5M, EST. $41.7M

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $652.43M for 10.87 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,900 shares to 153,157 shares, valued at $18.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 76,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jones Fincl Cos Lllp has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 4,488 shares. Personal Advsr Corp holds 5,870 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated accumulated 12,615 shares or 0% of the stock. 306 were reported by Cwm Ltd Com. Moors And Cabot holds 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 7,946 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 22,426 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech reported 102,498 shares. American Intl Gp Inc invested in 205,723 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Llc holds 2.08% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 1.20 million shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited accumulated 13,735 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.13% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 40,169 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 45,971 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.35M shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.03% or 597,746 shares.

Analysts await Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. SB’s profit will be $3.04 million for 17.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Safe Bulkers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,715 shares to 28,845 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.