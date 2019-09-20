As Sunpower (SPWR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Has Cut Position; Q Global Advisors Upped Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Market Valuation Declined

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 42.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 312,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 419,420 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, down from 732,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 1.67 million shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 08/05/2018 – SunPower posts smaller first-quarter loss; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SEES 2Q ADJ EBITDA OF $10M TO $35M; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER OFFERING TO INVEST MORE IN U.S. IF GRANTED EXEMPTION; 31/05/2018 – PowerOptions, SunPower Offer Cutting-Edge Solar-Plus-Storage Program Bringing Savings and Opportunity to Nonprofits, Public Entities; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER – TO ACQUIRE HILLSBORO, OREGON-BASED SOLARWORLD AMERICAS; 18/04/2018 – SunPower heads off Trump tariffs with SolarWorld purchase; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – ANTICIPATES UNIT WILL BORROW FULL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT PRIOR TO OR ON JUNE 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SEES YR ADJ EBITDA $75M TO $125M; 08/05/2018 – SunPower Sees 2Q Rev $360M-$410M

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 153.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 277,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 457,484 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18M, up from 180,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 7.40M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SPWR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 35.75 million shares or 2.52% more from 34.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.33M shares. Pnc Services Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,009 shares. Creative Planning holds 32,418 shares. Parametric Assoc Llc invested in 0% or 166,802 shares. Domini Impact Invests Lc holds 18,516 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 791,749 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 501,176 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Millennium Ltd has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). 25,444 were reported by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 137,921 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP owns 62,854 shares. 33,132 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 61,817 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 895,123 shares.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $219.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 86,100 shares to 404,003 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 17,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 78.79% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by SunPower Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Invest Corp holds 0.17% or 462,600 shares in its portfolio. 1.45 million are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Cushing Asset LP accumulated 37,275 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,322 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Co holds 1.17M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Estabrook Capital Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 21,384 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc reported 96,052 shares. Peninsula Asset Incorporated owns 0.54% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 19,110 shares. 10.55 million were accumulated by Wellington Grp Inc Llp. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability, a Arizona-based fund reported 83,316 shares. North Star Mgmt Corporation reported 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boston Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Asset reported 103,103 shares stake.

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tidewater Inc New by 762,178 shares to 176,123 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.