As Sunpower Ord (SPWR) Share Price Rose, Canal Insurance Company Increased by $600,000 Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Telemus Capital Lowered Stake

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 106,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 168,765 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90M, down from 274,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.51. About 16.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Sunpower Ord (SPWR) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Sunpower Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 1.52 million shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER ENTERED UP TO $300M CREDIT PACT MAY 22; 20/03/2018 – SunPower Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SunPower Names Manavendra Sial Financial Chief; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $0.83; 18/04/2018 – SunPower Invests in American Solar Manufacturing; 27/03/2018 – Green Street Power Partners Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Top Producer of the Year” Award; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER-2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $50 MLN REDUCTION OF NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST INCOME FROM ANTICIPATED SALE OF LEASE PORTFOLIO; 08/05/2018 – SunPower 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 08/03/2018 – SunPower Completes 10-Megawatt Solar Farm for Oklahoma Utility

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NYSE:NEM) by 30,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 16,203 shares to 274,004 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 106,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).