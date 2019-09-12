As Sunpower Corp. (SPWR) Stock Price Rose, Icm Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; Parthenon Trimmed Stake in United Guardian (UG) by $523,440

Icm Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp. (SPWR) by 81.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc sold 83,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 19,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 102,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sunpower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 1.41 million shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SAYS UNDER TERMS, UNIT MAY BORROW UP TO $300 MLN – SEC FILNG; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP SPWR.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $8; 19/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP SPWR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8.50 FROM $7.20; 04/05/2018 – SUNPOWER GROUP LTD – SECURED RMB80 MLN ENVIRONMENTAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING CONTRACTS FROM XINJIANG XINTE; 22/05/2018 – SUNPOWER GROUP – ANNOUNCES PROPOSED FOLLOW-ON SUBSCRIPTION BY EXISTING BONDHOLDERS OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2022 IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO US$70 MLN; 31/05/2018 – PowerOptions, SunPower Offer Cutting-Edge Solar-Plus-Storage Program Bringing Savings and Opportunity to Nonprofits, Public Ent; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER AGREEMENT TO BE USED TO REPAY OBLIGATIONS OUTSTANDING IN RESPECT OF CO’S 0.75% CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES DUE JUNE 1; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER NAMES MANAVENDRA SIAL AS CFO, CHUCK BOYNTON TO LEAVE; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER – TO ACQUIRE HILLSBORO, OREGON-BASED SOLARWORLD AMERICAS; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER OFFERING TO INVEST MORE IN U.S. IF GRANTED EXEMPTION

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in United Guardian Inc (UG) by 28.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 29,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% . The hedge fund held 71,274 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 100,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in United Guardian Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 2,419 shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) has risen 3.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UG News: 18/05/2018 – United-Guardian Announces Increase in Mid-Year Dividend; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian Reports 67% Increase in Earnings; 10/05/2018 – UNITED-GUARDIAN INC UG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian 1Q EPS 23c; 19/04/2018 DJ United-Guardian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 0 investors sold UG shares while 11 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 1.92% more from 1.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 15,750 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Lc holds 0% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) or 33,490 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 22,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt holds 12,567 shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 2,959 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 2,000 shares stake. Teton Advsrs holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) for 78,601 shares. Northstar Gp Inc holds 27,910 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) has 0% invested in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) for 467 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 100 shares. Frontier Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Rodgers Brothers reported 27,839 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 116,784 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 10,532 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SPWR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 35.75 million shares or 2.52% more from 34.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) accumulated 98 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 79,657 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Invests has 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 53,593 shares. Peoples Financial Ser Corp invested in 0% or 30 shares. California Public Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 669,791 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.16% or 257,948 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 3,345 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 12,586 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 20,542 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated reported 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 61,817 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 132 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advisors stated it has 12 shares. Virtu Lc accumulated 0.01% or 10,644 shares.

Analysts await SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 78.79% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by SunPower Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

