As Sunopta (STKL) Valuation Rose, Overbrook Management Cut Stake; Karpus Management Has Lowered Its Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Position by $2.67 Million

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 227,120 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 79,374 shares traded or 23.79% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 16,390 shares to 501,208 shares, valued at $34.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 50,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.02 million activity. Miketa George bought $662,225 worth of stock or 243,689 shares. $199,000 worth of stock was bought by Ennen Joseph on Thursday, May 30. Gough Jeffrey bought $26,999 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 23,881 shares were bought by Duchscher Robert, worth $71,411 on Monday, March 4. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $19,402 was bought by Briffett Derek. Another trade for 9,250 shares valued at $24,752 was made by Barnett Jill on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,988 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 0.09% or 5.76M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management has 80,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co accumulated 12,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.05% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 777,205 shares. Domini Impact Investments Limited Liability Corp invested 2.67% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Boyar Asset Mngmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.35% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 124,640 shares. 3.64M are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation. D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 164,057 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru has 227,893 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc World Inc stated it has 0.01% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Franklin Inc has 71,971 shares. Oaktree Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.53% or 8.09M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by SunOpta Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.