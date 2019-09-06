As Sunopta (STKL) Stock Value Declined, Overbrook Management Has Cut Position; As Unum Group (UNM) Valuation Declined, Holder Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $511,005

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 15,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 151,813 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, down from 167,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 1.98 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Net $273.5M; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb); 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unum Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNM); 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the; 01/05/2018 – UNUM 1Q OPER EPS $1.24, EST. $1.25; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Rev $2.9B; 21/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2058 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 578,861 shares traded or 73.22% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Groupâ€™s Senior Unsecured Notes – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unum boosts tender offer cap by $150M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric Bankruptcy Fears Put Into Perspective – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Unum Group to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, New York – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. UNM’s profit will be $278.36M for 4.76 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

Analysts await SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by SunOpta Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SunOpta names new CFO – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “SunOpta Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to CFO Scott E. Huckins Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Financial Post” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate SunOpta (STKL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider buying action at SunOpta – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.