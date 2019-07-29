As Sunopta (STKL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Overbrook Management Has Cut Its Holding by $569,613; Tikvah Management Continues to Hold Holding in Faro Technologies (FARO)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 232,061 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500.

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58M, up from 448,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 128,759 shares traded or 22.15% up from the average. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 4.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 8C; 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.02 million activity. Buick Mike had bought 30,000 shares worth $80,217. Shares for $199,000 were bought by Ennen Joseph on Thursday, May 30. 5,800 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares with value of $17,878 were bought by Detlefsen Michael. 10,000 shares were bought by Gough Jeffrey, worth $26,999 on Thursday, February 28. Miketa George also bought $662,225 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares. Duchscher Robert bought $18,473 worth of stock or 5,171 shares.

Analysts await SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by SunOpta Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 81,747 shares to 521,538 shares, valued at $18.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 7,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

