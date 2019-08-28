As Sunopta (STKL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Overbrook Management Has Decreased Position; Purecycle (PCYO) Holder Trigran Investments Cut Holding by $413,505 as Share Price Rose

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 163 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.41M market cap company. It closed at $2.34 lastly. It is down 65.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 10,056 shares to 805,258 shares, valued at $35.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 677,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 124,640 shares. 1,220 are owned by Cordasco Network. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 227,893 shares. Art Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 20,988 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Comm reported 2.58 million shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Communications Ltd Liability Corporation owns 218,379 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 0% or 162 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 425 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc holds 7.26M shares. Moreover, Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Manchester Capital Management Ltd reported 1,360 shares stake. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Aperio Grp Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 14,533 shares. 139,737 were accumulated by Nomura Holdings. Citadel Ltd Llc accumulated 286,800 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.23 million activity. ATKINS M SHAN had bought 27,500 shares worth $88,349 on Tuesday, March 5. Buick Mike had bought 30,000 shares worth $80,217. Another trade for 5,800 shares valued at $17,878 was made by Detlefsen Michael on Monday, March 4. 6,000 shares valued at $19,402 were bought by Briffett Derek on Friday, March 8. HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA bought 43,100 shares worth $148,264. McKeracher Robert bought $53,400 worth of stock.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 64,301 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $58.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 81,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).