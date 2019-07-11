As Sunopta (STKL) Market Valuation Rose, Engaged Capital Has Lifted by $5.63 Million Its Stake; Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Carlson Capital Management Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.38. About 3.36 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21M, up from 6.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 100,281 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.02 million activity. Shares for $18,473 were bought by Duchscher Robert. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $26,999 was bought by Gough Jeffrey. 4,200 shares valued at $13,440 were bought by Detlefsen Michael on Tuesday, March 5. The insider Briffett Derek bought $19,402. 50,000 shares valued at $215,440 were bought by Ennen Joseph on Friday, May 10. Gratzek James had bought 40,000 shares worth $104,000.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,699 shares to 7,261 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 13,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Stratton John G bought $249,875.

