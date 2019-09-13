As Sunoco LP (SUN) Share Price Rose, Holder Salient Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position by $1.71 Million; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Market Valuation Declined While Greystone Managed Investments Upped Stake by $3.94 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sunoco Lp (SUN) by 51.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 55,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 52,401 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 107,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sunoco Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 96,775 shares traded. Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has risen 27.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SUN News: 03/04/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SUNOCO LP TO SELL WHOLESALE REFINED FUELS BUSINESS & REFINED FUEL TERMINAL ASSETS LOCATED IN NEW YORK; 02/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP COMPLETES CONVERSION OF WEST TEXAS RETAIL SITES TO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunoco LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUN); 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP REPORTS PACT TO BUY WHOLESALE FUEL FOR ABOUT $40M; 09/05/2018 – Sunoco 1Q Total Gross Profit $296M; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $109M, EST. $136.7M; 07/03/2018 SUN: BREAKING! Pa. Public Utility Commission seeks emergency suspension of Sunoco Pipeline’s Mariner East 1. This is the existing pipeline that is already carrying gases to Marcus Hook. – ! $SUN; 07/03/2018 – SUN: BREAKING! Pa. Public Utility Commission shuts down Mariner East 1 pipeline, orders Sunoco Pipeline to perform more tests. – ! $SUN; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP REPORTS PACT TO BUY WHOLESALE FUEL FROM SUPERIOR PLUS; 02/04/2018 – Sunoco: Transition Out of Majority of Convenience Store Ops in Continental U.S. Effectively Complete

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 63,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 761,727 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.49M, up from 698,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 1.94 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – AUTOHAUL PROJECT CONTINUES TO PROGRESS AND IS ON SCHEDULE TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS INTENDS TO ‘VIGOROUSLY DEFEND ITSELF’ IN COURT; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO GRANTED ACCREDITATION FOR AUTOHAUL; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Approved for Autonomous Operation of Trains at its Iron Ore Business; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies; 08/03/2018 – Rio Tinto’s New Hope; 15/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Ann Godbehere to be Proposed as Director of Shell; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS TO ALMOST DOUBLE AUTONOMOUS DRILLING FLEET; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Warns Mongolia to Honor Agreements -FT

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,663 shares to 72,455 shares, valued at $14.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,452 shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 24,048 shares to 74,211 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 119,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. SUN’s profit will be $62.07M for 10.44 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Sunoco LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.42% EPS growth.

