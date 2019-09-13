As Sunoco LP (SUN) Share Price Rose, Holder Salient Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position by $1.71 Million; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Market Valuation Declined While Greystone Managed Investments Upped Stake by $3.94 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sunoco Lp (SUN) by 51.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 55,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 52,401 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 107,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sunoco Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 96,775 shares traded. Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has risen 27.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SUN News: 03/04/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SUNOCO LP TO SELL WHOLESALE REFINED FUELS BUSINESS & REFINED FUEL TERMINAL ASSETS LOCATED IN NEW YORK; 02/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP COMPLETES CONVERSION OF WEST TEXAS RETAIL SITES TO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunoco LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUN); 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP REPORTS PACT TO BUY WHOLESALE FUEL FOR ABOUT $40M; 09/05/2018 – Sunoco 1Q Total Gross Profit $296M; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $109M, EST. $136.7M; 07/03/2018 SUN: BREAKING! Pa. Public Utility Commission seeks emergency suspension of Sunoco Pipeline’s Mariner East 1. This is the existing pipeline that is already carrying gases to Marcus Hook. – ! $SUN; 07/03/2018 – SUN: BREAKING! Pa. Public Utility Commission shuts down Mariner East 1 pipeline, orders Sunoco Pipeline to perform more tests. – ! $SUN; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP REPORTS PACT TO BUY WHOLESALE FUEL FROM SUPERIOR PLUS; 02/04/2018 – Sunoco: Transition Out of Majority of Convenience Store Ops in Continental U.S. Effectively Complete
Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 63,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 761,727 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.49M, up from 698,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 1.94 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – AUTOHAUL PROJECT CONTINUES TO PROGRESS AND IS ON SCHEDULE TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS INTENDS TO ‘VIGOROUSLY DEFEND ITSELF’ IN COURT; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO GRANTED ACCREDITATION FOR AUTOHAUL; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Approved for Autonomous Operation of Trains at its Iron Ore Business; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies; 08/03/2018 – Rio Tinto’s New Hope; 15/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Ann Godbehere to be Proposed as Director of Shell; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS TO ALMOST DOUBLE AUTONOMOUS DRILLING FLEET; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Warns Mongolia to Honor Agreements -FT
Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,663 shares to 72,455 shares, valued at $14.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,452 shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).
More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron ore shipment surge widens spread between seaborne, port prices – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Rio Tinto to kick off pre-striping at massive Koodaideri iron ore mine – MINING.com” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rio Tinto declares final dividend of $1.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Investing green is all the rage, but benchmarks still hazy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.
Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 24,048 shares to 74,211 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 119,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).
Analysts await Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. SUN’s profit will be $62.07M for 10.44 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Sunoco LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.42% EPS growth.
More news for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) were recently published by: Prnewswire.com, which released: “Sun Life Executives Adopt Automatic Securities Disposition Plans – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire 31-Community Manufactured Housing Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” and published on August 22, 2019 is yet another important article.
Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.62, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold SUN shares while 19 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 27.43 million shares or 0.81% less from 27.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 104,506 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp holds 0.02% or 112,154 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) for 1,694 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 19,285 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 14,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) or 19,813 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 104,579 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 36,000 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation has invested 0.04% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). 11,818 were accumulated by Jane Street Ltd Co. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 36,231 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Management reported 741,000 shares stake. Ameriprise reported 33,527 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv stated it has 11,000 shares.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.