As Suncor Energy (SU) Valuation Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Valuation Rose, Broad Run Investment Management Trimmed by $5.72 Million Its Stake

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 121,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 4.71M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.00M, down from 4.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $51.07. About 5.44 million shares traded or 217.44% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 18,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.48 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 3.38M shares traded or 0.11% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Stocks With the Largest Buybacks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Record 2018 Net Income and FFO – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Thomas Gayner’s Top 3 Investments – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: This Buffett-Approved Energy Stock Has a 3.97% Yield – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Warren Buffett Has Been Quiet Ahead of Recession â€” and Investors Should Listen – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Suncor Energy to invest C$1.4B in cogeneration at Oil Sands Base Plant – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Suncor Energy – Fluctuating Prices, But Strong Assets – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Canadians: 3 Massive TFSA Mistakes You Could Be Making – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,900 shares to 213,623 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,516 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD).