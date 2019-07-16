As Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Value Declined, Gagnon Advisors Has Boosted Position; London Co Of Virginia Trimmed Hasbro (HAS) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 63,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,861 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, up from 146,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 1.74 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 181,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 935,271 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.52M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $109.92. About 450,557 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND ACQUIRED BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: DIALWARE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC v. HASBRO, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1952 – 2018-04-06; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 24/04/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us sets up $156 million fund for trade claims -lawyer; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Entertainment and Licensing Rev $64M; 14/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB’ Corporate Credit Rating On Hasbro; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO BRIAN GOLDNER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HAS’s profit will be $64.19M for 53.88 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crude Little Changed Ahead of API Data – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Good Reasons to Buy the Dip in Alphabet (GOOG: GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trust Is Clearly Still a Problem for Plug Power Stock – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Trade News Was Certainly Sold – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bleak German mood weighs on Europe, Brexit pummels pound – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 274,618 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $158.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 39,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt accumulated 41,369 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company stated it has 861,469 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hudock Group Incorporated Limited Liability has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 15 shares. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 36,392 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.17% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 11,625 shares. Miles Capital has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.05% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 258 shares. Albion Fincl Grp Ut invested in 0.41% or 35,829 shares. First Personal Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 125 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 92,377 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested in 52,030 shares.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.