As Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Declined, Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Has Lowered Holding; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cut Position

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 404,500 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, down from 418,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 1.84M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 493,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.30M, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 1.69M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 71,730 shares to 184,395 shares, valued at $35.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Units by 28,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE:RL).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 12.22 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.40 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.