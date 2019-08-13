As Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Declined, Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Boosted Holding; As Apple Com (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Alexandria Capital Cut Its Position by $300,510

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 72,441 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, down from 74,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $208.82. About 30.67 million shares traded or 13.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 10/05/2018 – Apple to sell video subscriptions via TV app, sources say; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 542,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 10.15M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.09M, up from 9.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 3.90 million shares traded or 20.52% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 542,612 shares to 416,355 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 288,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.05M shares, and cut its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc/Il (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 36,114 shares to 252,119 shares, valued at $16.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

